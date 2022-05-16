Tiffany Haddish Talks About Her New Collaborations With Snoop Dogg And Lil Wayne

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tiffany Haddish recently teased her collaborations with Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Read more!

Tiffany Haddish can’t wait to drop her upcoming collaboration with Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne.

The “Girls Trip” actress recently revealed she is concentrating on her music career.

During an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” she confirmed she has a track in the works with two of the industry’s biggest stars.

“I brought one song to the table, and that’s the theme song for the ‘They Ready’ series on Netflix, the comedy series that I did, and now, we just did another song called Look Like, and I can’t wait for y’all to hear that. It’s me, Snoop, Lil Wayne – it’s fire!”

Tiffany released singles “Too Much” and “Do Our Thing,” which also featured Snoop, in 2020.