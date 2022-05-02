Tiffany Haddish Wants To Link With Common Again – To Make Music Together

Tiffany Haddish hopes to link up with her ex-boyfriend Common one day, just so they can make some music together. Read more!

Tiffany Haddish has revealed she is working on “hip-hop and classical” tracks for her upcoming Hollywood projects.

During a recent chat with TMZ, the “Girls Trip” star explained that she is developing her own original music.

“It’s not a bit of a career change – I’ve been making music,” she said. “Go to Apple, go to Spotify, put in Tiffany Haddish music… you will see I’ve been doing this for years.”

As for her dream collaborators, Tiffany listed Beyoncé and her ex-boyfriend Common as two people she’d like to make music with.

But while Tiffany has set her sights on the music industry, she doesn’t exactly have plans to become a full-time artist.

“I don’t necessarily want to go viral, I want to put it in my movies and TV shows. If I go viral, that’s cool,” the 42-year-old added.

Tiffany released singles “Too Much” and “Do Our Thing,” which featured Snoop Dogg, in 2020.