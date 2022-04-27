Tim Westwood Denies Accusations Of Sexual Misconduct By 7 Young Black Women 

Tim Westwood has spoken after he was accused of multiple allegations of groping and predatory sexual behaviour.

The veteran DJ said he “strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing” following an investigation led by the BBC and the Guardian. Seven young women in their late teens and early twenties claimed he abused his position in the music industry to take advantage of them. The investigations found allegations of misconduct by Tim Westwood dating back to 1992, with the most recent incident occurring in 2017.

A statement from a representative said: “Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour. In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially.” The rep added, “Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing.”

Three women accuse the 64-year-old DJ of opportunistic and predatory sexual behaviour after meeting with them on a professional basis. The alleged victims were 17, 19 and 20 at the time of the incidents.

Four other women allege Tim Westwood groped them while posing for pictures at events. The women have all chosen to remain anonymous.

The documentary Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power aired on BBC Three on Tuesday (Apr. 26). A statement from the network read: “The BBC is against all forms of inappropriate behaviour and we are shocked to hear of these allegations. The BBC has strict codes of conduct for all those engaged by the BBC, including on-air presenters.”

Tim Westwood was accused of preying on his young Black female fans back in 2020, as reported by AllHipHop. He denied the allegations and was forced to issue a statement once the allegations spread on social media.