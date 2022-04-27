Tim Westwood Leaves His Capital Xtra Radio Show Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Tim Westwood exited his Capital Xtra radio show after seven women accused him of sexual misconduct dating back to 1992.

Global, the parent company of Capital Xtra, confirmed the veteran DJ’s exit on Wednesday (April 27).

“Following the claims that have recently come to light, Tim Westwood has stepped down from his show until further notice,” Global said in a statement.

The DJ faces allegations of predatory sexual behavior and groping. Seven Black women, who’ve chosen to remain anonymous, detailed his misconduct in a joint investigation conducted by the BBC and the Guardian.

Three of the women recounted their experiences with the DJ’s predatory sexual behavior. Four others described his unwanted touching at events. All of the alleged victims were in their late teens or early 20s when the incidents occurred.

The alleged incidents date back to 1992. The most recent happened in 2017.

Tim Westwood denied the allegations against him. His spokesperson said the women’s claims are false.

“In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially,” the spokesperson declared. “Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing.”

BBC Three released a documentary titled Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power on Tuesday (April 26). The documentary includes the alleged victims’ stories, but it’s only available to watch in the UK.