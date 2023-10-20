Timbaland Says Rick Ross And Meek Mill’s Upcoming “Masterpiece” Album Is “What We Been Missing”  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Timbaland has heard Rick Ross and Meek Mill’s upcoming joint album and believes they are sitting on a “classic.”

The legendary producer opened up about the album while discussing the current state of Hip-Hop. According to Timbaland, Rick Ross and Meek Mill’s Too Good To Be True collab project is “what we been missing.”

Timbo shared his thoughts during a recent appearance on Miami radio station 99JAMZ. He called the project a “masterpiece” due to Meek and Rozay doing what they do best rather than trying to emulate a new sound.

“Ross giving you that Big Meech Ross,” he revealed. “And that’s all we want. We don’t want Ross to sound like Uzi Vert.”

He continued, “That album says a lot to me because Meek is being Meek, whether you like it or not. It’s not dated, it sounds current, it sounds fresh, and it sounds like a classic. And you could tell the space they in, I don’t even need to talk to him and ask what space he in, you can hear it through the music.”

Check out the clip below.

The Maybach Music duo shared the second single from Too Good To Be True Friday (October 20.) “Lyrical Eazy” follows the previously released track “SHAQ & KOBE.” Watch the video below.

Rick Ross, Meek Mill – Lyrical Eazy

Meek Mill and Rick Ross announced a fall release date for Too Good To Be True. A trailer, which includes cameos from Diddy and DJ Khaled, reveals the album is set to drop on November 10.

“Nigas ain’t seen me or Ross around each other for a long time,” Meek said in the trailer. “We got back to the business, straight back to the family, love, and jumped right back in the studio immediately. So, y’all about to get that live and direct and what happens. Tune in.”