Timbaland Returns To School Greet By Roaring Crowd

Timbaland made an emotional return to Salem High School as Virginia Beach honored the music legend with a pep rally, parade and a street named in his honor.

Timbaland lit up Salem High School’s gym with nostalgia and pride Friday morning as 1,700 students packed the bleachers to celebrate the Virginia Beach native’s return and the city’s decision to rename a street in his honor.

The Hip-Hop icon kicked off “Timbaland Way Weekend” with a pep rally that doubled as a tribute to his legacy.

The four-time Grammy winner was greeted with cheers, flashing phone lights and a custom black and scarlet letterman jacket presented by Principal Carey Manugo.

The event marked Timbaland’s first visit back to his alma mater since becoming one of the most influential producers in music.

At 10 A.M., students were allowed to break the school’s cellphone policy and light up the darkened gym with flashlights as the producer emerged to roaring applause.

“What’s up Salem High School?” he shouted, greeted by screams. “This school’s still looking the same. Do y’all still got the red lockers?”

Students laughed and clapped as the 53-year-old reconnected with his teenage memories.

“I want to say this,” he told the crowd. “Don’t ever stop dreaming. Don’t ever lose hope. You can make it.”

The celebration continues Saturday with a parade and a public ceremony where the city will unveil the new street sign for Timbaland Way and present the producer with a key to the city.

The Virginia Beach City Council unanimously approved the renaming of Bridle Creek Boulevard to honor his contributions to music and his hometown.

Inside the gym, a marching band performed routines set to his catalog of hits.

Timbaland’s career began in the 1990s after graduating from Salem High, where he DJed and performed in a group called S.B.I. (Surrounded By Idiots) alongside Pharrell Williams.

He later rose to fame through collaborations with Missy Elliott on tracks like “Work It” and “Get Ur Freak On,” and with Jay-Z on “Dirt Off Your Shoulder” and “Big Pimpin’.”

His production credits also include Timberlake’s “SexyBack” and “Cry Me a River” and Aaliyah’s “One in a Million.”

In June 2024, Timbaland was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, further cementing his place in music history.