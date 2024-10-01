Timbaland Transforms Chrisean Rock’s “Hood Gospel” Snippet Into New Song 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Timbaland believes he’s got a banger on his hands after transforming a snippet of Chrisean Rock’s “hood gospel” clip into a song.

The reality TV star turned rapper recently appeared on Pastor Jamal Bryant’s podcast, discussing life after her release from prison. Timbaland caught wind of one segment featuring Chrisean Rock teasing a gospel song she’s working on. Using an AI tool, Timbo crafted a new track from the snippet, and he believes it’s a banger.

The super producer took to Instagram to share the song. “It was so touching,” Timbaland said of Chrisean Rock’s song, “I had this idea that I wanted to get out.”

He then played the song that featured Rock’s lyrics over a haunting melody. The song also includes a segment of Rock discussing her faith in God.

“I rest my case,” Timbaland said after playing the track. “I don’t know what to tell you.”

During her interview with Pastor Bryant, Chrisean Rock acknowledged her influence on young girls, revealing it played a part in her decision to abandon “worldly music” and focus on something new.

“That’s pretty much why I was like, I’ve been doing a lot and starting over, pretty much. I don’t wanna do worldly music anymore,” she shared. “I just want to do gospel—hood gospel, I would say.”

Chrisean Rock also revealed she ditched some of her past habits, including smoking weed and drinking alcohol and has no interest in sex outside of marriage.

“I don’t have an appetite for confusing things,” Rock explained. “I been done with all of it for a very really long time. But again, we’re all helpless. So as much as we think we can do this on our own…you don’t want the strength from this world, you want the strength from the word of God.”