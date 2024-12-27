Timothée Chalamet Credits Lil B As Spark That Ignited Wild-Fire-Mirroring Acting Career

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Find out how rapper Lil B’s music and bold artistry impacted the career of actor Timothée Chalamet.

Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet revealed a surprising source of inspiration during his recent interview with Nardwuar.

Believe it or not, none other than the enigmatic rapper and internet cultural icon Lil B, also known as The BasedGod, played a major role in the early stages of Chalamet’s acting career. In a candid and humorous exchange with Nardwaur, Chalamet shared how Lil B’s music, bold artistry and even a fateful onstage encounter played a pivotal role in his personal and professional growth. Chalamet began by reminiscing about a unique moment in his life that he said left an indelible mark on his career.

“Lil B is like a hugely formative artist in my life,” Chalamet declared.

As he went into detail, adding that the rapper’s groundbreaking mixtape I’m Gay stood out as a powerful statement in the Hip-Hop landscape, he explained how it fueled his sense of freedom within creativity early on.

“The rollout was very ambiguous about his sexuality or the meaning of the album, and I was just inspired from the sense that, ‘wow, this guy’s just doing whatever the f#ck he wants'” he said. “It was just very cool to me at the time, in this genre of Hip-Hop, that he was just like all over the place.”

Chalamet continued on and began recounting his encounter with Lil B while still a student at NYU — explaining how he bribed a fellow classmate with $50 he’d earned from a commercial gig to secure a ticket to one of his shows. And according to him, the rest was history.

“I was in there alone, front row to the right,” he said, laughing. “I told him I was going to ask out a crush. He invited me on stage, knighted me, and honestly, he said, ‘That boy’s hand’s been blessed.’ From there, my acting career took off.”

The encounter became a turning point for Chalamet, who went on to star in critically acclaimed projects such as Call Me by Your Name, which allowed him to earn an Oscar nomination by the age of 22.

“I was struggling before that—basically just done Royal Pains—and then, you know, shout out Lil B,” he said. “Nothing’s possible without Lil B. Praise to The BasedGod.”

Lil B’s influence on Chalamet mirrors the broader cultural impact of the rapper’s I’m Gay mixtape, which was released in 2011. Despite early controversy surrounding its title, the project received praise for its innovative production and message of positivity. While precise sales figures remain unclear, I’m Gay reportedly charted on iTunes and garnered millions of streams over the years, cementing Lil B’s reputation as a pioneer of independent artistry.

Check out the unique clip in the post above.