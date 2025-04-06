Tina Knowles Calls Beyoncé & JAY-Z’s Marriage “Remarkable” In Anniversary Post

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tina Knowles celebrated Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 17th anniversary with a rare tribute video and message praising their loyalty and strength.

“Happy 17th anniversary to two of my favorite people in the whole wide world!!!!,” Knowles wrote in an Instagram post alongside a video featuring intimate moments from the couple’s relationship. “[Love] your love and commitment, and the ability to block out all the outside noises is remarkable. True love rises above all the bulls—t. Enjoy your day.”

The tribute offered a rare public glimpse into the private world of one of music’s most influential couples, who tied the knot in a secret ceremony on April 4, 2008.

Beyonce and JAY-Z had been close friends for more than a year before they began dating, eventually building a relationship that has weathered public scrutiny and personal challenges.

Known for fiercely guarding their personal lives, Beyonce and JAY-Z have nonetheless shared parts of their journey through music.

Their collaborative album, Everything is Love, and their joint On The Run tours gave audiences a curated look into their partnership as artists and spouses. The couple’s marriage has not been without strain.

JAY-Z publicly acknowledged his infidelity in 2017, a rare moment of vulnerability that added context to earlier solo projects like Beyoncé’s Lemonade and his own 4:44.

Despite the turbulence, they’ve remained committed to each other and their family. They are parents to three children—Blue Ivy, born in 2012, and twins Rumi and Sir, born in 2017.

Blue Ivy has already made headlines for joining her mother on stage during performances, while the twins are occasionally seen in family photos and videos shared by Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

The couple’s wedding date, April 4, holds symbolic meaning for them, as the number four is significant in their lives. Beyoncé was born on September 4, JAY-Z on December 4 and the number appears in several of their creative works.