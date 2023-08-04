Tina Knowles Defends Beyoncé From Lizzo Slander

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tina Knowles is defending her daughter Beyoncé, after she was accused of snubbing embatted rapper Lizzo!

Tina Knowles has dismissed a rumor that Beyoncé snubbed Lizzo during a concert.

Hours after news broke on Tuesday that three of Lizzo’s former dancers had filed a sexual misconduct lawsuit against the “Truth Hurts” singer, Beyoncé walked on stage for a Foxborough, Massachusetts concert.

While performing “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” at the concert, Beyoncé reportedly replaced Lizzo’s name in the song with Erykah Badu.

Beyoncé’s mother responded to fan speculation that Beyoncé had chosen to omit Lizzo’s name from the song due to the lawsuit, writing on Twitter/X, “She also didn’t say her own sisters (sic) name yal should really stop.”

While the original lyric read, “Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone (Vogue), Betty Davis, Solange Knowles. Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl,” a video captured Beyoncé singing on the night,

“Betty Davis, Solange Knowles. Badu, Badu, Badu, Badu.”

According to court documents, former backup dancers for Lizzo – named Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez – filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the singer as well as Big Grrrl Big Touring and Shirlene Quigley.

The lawsuit claimed that Lizzo subjected the dancers to weight-shaming and sexually denigrating behavior.