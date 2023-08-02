Beyoncé Skips Lizzo’s Name During Live Performance Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé opted to leave Lizzo’s name out of her performance of “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” Tuesday night.

​Beyoncé has seemingly addressed the controversy surrounding Lizzo after three dancers accused the “About Damn Time” singer of sexual harassment in a scathing lawsuit.

Videos surfaced on social media showing the iconic songstress performing “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” at the Boston, Massachusetts stop of her Renaissance tour Tuesday night (August 1). In the clips, Bey switched up the lyrics to the song. Beyoncé lists multiple trailblazing Black women, but instead of naming Lizzo, she skipped over her name and repeated Erykah Badu’s name four times. Check out the video below.

Beyoncé reiterating Badu and skipping Lizzo… that’s on hitting 2 birds with 1 stone 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/Oneyofc8aZ — beyloved (@beyiloveyoudeep) August 2, 2023

Earlier on Tuesday, news broke that Lizzo faces a lawsuit from three former dancers accusing her of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment. Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez and Crystal Williams are suing the singer, her production company and dance captain, Shirlene Quigley.

They claim they were the victims of assault, false imprisonment, and sexual, racial and religious harassment, amongst other allegations.

Lizzo previously shared her joy at Beyoncé name-checking her while she was at a Renaissance show in Poland.

“In that moment I was thinking about baby me, listening to Happy Face by destiny’s child and crying myself to sleep because of bullies,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram in June. “I thought about Beyoncé jumping into the room where Tina Turner was waiting to meet her for the first time. I think of what we all mean to people and how cyclical it is. We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant. It’s an honor. Thank You @beyonce.”