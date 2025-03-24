Tina Knowles Taps Michelle Obama For “Matriarch” Memoir Tour

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tina Knowles will embark on a personal storytelling journey highlighting her memoir’s core themes in upcoming public appearances.

Tina Knowles will hit the road to promote her memoir Matriarch with a star-studded tour kicking off April 30 in Washington, D.C., featuring none other than former First Lady Michelle Obama as moderator.

Knowles, mother of superstar Beyoncé, revealed the upcoming tour dates on her Instagram account, sharing an event poster highlighting the stops.

The tour, titled “An Evening With Tina Knowles,” will span eight dates across North America.

“I’m so excited to take Matriarch on the road and extend the conversation beyond the pages,” Knowles shared in a statement. “Storytelling has always been a part of who I am – something I learned from my mother – and now, at 71, I finally understand who I truly am.”

The memoir, officially titled Matriarch: A Memoir, was first announced back in October. It has been described as “a multi-generational family saga that carries within it the story of America – and the wisdom that women pass on to each other, mothers to daughters, across generations.”

Knowles’ tour promises to delve deeper into themes of motherhood, identity, family pride and resilience.

In her statement, she expressed her hope that these conversations will inspire others to embrace their own personal narratives.

“This journey has been about strength, motherhood, family pride and identity, and I hope these conversations help others embrace their own stories and celebrate the power of knowing what we deserve,” Knowles stated.

Following the D.C. launch with Michelle Obama, Knowles will make appearances in major cities across the U.S. and Canada, providing audiences with intimate insights into her life experiences and family history.

The tour’s finale will take place in London on June 4.