Tina Knowles Scolds “Sad Little Haters” For Beyoncé Skin Whitening Accusations

Beyoncé wore a silver gown and sported platinum hair at the Los Angeles premiere of her ‘Renaissance’ movie.

Tina Knowles defended her daughter Beyoncé in a social media diatribe on Tuesday (November 28). Knowles pushed back against claims of Beyoncé trying to look white at the premiere of the Grammy winner’s Renaissance film.

“Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid ignorant self, hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white,” Knowles wrote on Instagram. “She does a film, called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she’s trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin? How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy.”

Knowles called out a TMZ reporter for attempting to contact Beyoncé’s hairstylist for a comment about her Renaissance premiere look. Knowles explained why it bothered her before refocusing on the social media criticism.

“What’s really sad is that a white woman had the audacity to reach out to Neal Beyonces hairstylist she was from TMZ to say that the fans are saying that she wants to be white and she wanted to get a statement about it from Neal,” Knowles wrote. “Well that made, my blood boil, that this white woman felt so entitled to discuss her blackness. What’s really most disappointing is that some Black people yes you bozos that’s on social media. Lying and faking and acting like you’re so ignorant that you don’t understand That black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days.”

Knowles said Beyoncé would not be happy with her mother’s fiery defense. Knowles admitted she did not care because she was “fed up” with “sad little haters” attacking her daughter.

Read her entire rant below.