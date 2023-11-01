Beyoncé Gets “Really Mean” Backstage On Tour Says Her Mother, Tina Knowles  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tina Knowles revealed Beyoncé would often be brought to tears after getting “really mean” during hectic costume changes on tour.

Beyonce is known for being a perfectionist with her craft, but it sometimes brings out a little mean streak, according to her mother.

Tina Knowles recently shed light on some behind-the-scenes details of her daughter’s iconic Renaissance Tour. During the Halloween episode of Sherri, Knowles revealed that Beyoncé can get a little out of character during the multiple costume charges she had each night on the tour.

While they are able to laugh at it now, Knowles is glad their days on the road are over.

“Girl, you get really mean back there,” she recalled telling Beyoncé. “I am really happy that I don’t have to be back there anymore.”

The mother-and-daughter duo enjoy a great bond, and Tina Knowles would poke fun at Beyoncé over her outbursts.

“We’d laugh because she used to do ‘Flaws and All,’” Knowles explained, referring to Bey’s Renaissance album cut. “She would say, ‘I’m a [b####] in the morning,’ and I’ll be like, ‘in the evening too!’”

Beyoncé Often Teared Up Apologizing To Her Team

Nonetheless, Beyoncé would always apologize for things she said while caught up in the heat of the moment and would even be brought to tears.

“She’ll be like, ‘Mama, I’m so sorry.’ Sometimes she’ll be crying, and I was like, ‘She crying because she know she just said some crazy stuff to us,’” Knowles added.

Sharing a clip from the show on Instagram Tuesday (October 31) Tina Knowles clarified her remarks.

“She is a perfectionist, because she feels like she and her fans deserve the best,”she wrote. You have to have your stuff together to work for her ? She is a boss at all times and will not hesitate to get in your stuff if you mess up.”heck out the clip below.

Beyoncé discussed the perfectionism that has become part of her mythology in her 2019 documentary, Homecoming.

“I respect things that take work,” she shared during the movie. “I respect things that are built from the ground up. I’m super specific about every detail. I personally selected each dancer, every light, the material on the steps, the height of the pyramid, the shape of the pyramid. Every patch was hand-sewn, every tiny detail had an intention.”