Tiny Trashes Baseless Rumor T.I. Not King Harris’ Biological Father  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tiny Harris said she’s “had about enough” after shutting down an unfounded rumor that T.I. isn’t their son King’s biological father.

The Harris family has made headlines over the past few days, and Tiny has had enough of her family being used for “clickbait.”

Tiny took to Instagram Thursday (November 30) to shut down a rumor she claimed was “the biggest b####### ever,” sharing a post alleging T.I. is not the biological father of their 19-year-old son King Harris.

“No disrespect but I don’t even know Bimmy like that!” she said of the man at the center of the speculation. “I was just reminded of who he was. Quit playing with us for click bait b####!!”

She followed up with a few posts on X writing, “A lie don’t care who tell it,” before adding, “Quit playing with my family for clickbait! I’ve had about enough!”

A lie don’t care who tell it…… — Tameka Harris (@TinyMajorMama) November 30, 2023

Tiny also dismissed a fan’s suggestion that the family is providing the content. “No,’ she replied. “They’ve taken an honest family moment and added all type of b####### onto it, as they always do to get views on their lackluster platforms.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, T.I. confronted an Atlanta club promoter who seemingly tried to capitalize off the recent Harris family controversy by using an image of the rapper and his son King on an event flyer.

Footage from the incident shows T.I. chastising the venue’s employees.

“No money, no beers, no partying, no sections. No nothing. You putting me and mine on a muthafuckin flyer, give me everything,” T.I. yelled. “If you can’t, don’t play with me. I don’t know if y’all from here but don’t play with me, because it’s my muthafuckin city.”