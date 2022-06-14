Tisha Campbell Explains Her Relationship With Martin Lawrence: “We Worked Really Hard To Reconnect” & “Forgive”  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ahead of the show’s reunion, Tisha Campbell addressed the sexual harassment lawsuit she filed against Martin Lawrence in the 90s.

Tisha Campbell has opened up about her relationship with Martin Lawrence ahead of the highly anticipated reunion of their iconic 90s sitcom Martin more than two decades after the 1997 series finale.

The actress addressed tension with her former co-star during an appearance on CBS Mornings. Host Gayle King spoke for many fans of the show when she asked Tisha Campbell how they overcame their previous legal issues.

Campbell accused Martin of sexual harassment back in the 1990s. She filed a lawsuit alleging that he subjected her to verbal abuse, sexual battery, and sexual harassment. He denied the claims, and they later settled the suit out of court.

“We worked really hard to reconnect, to forgive, and to really, this reunion is about a celebration of everything that we did, everything that we accomplished, and our growth as human beings,” Tisha Campbell explained. “So, we concentrated mostly on that.”

During a 2020 interview with GQ, Martin revealed how Tisha Campbell’s lawsuit led to his departure from the show.

“Yeah, because none of that was true. It was all a lot of b####### and, just whoever’s side it was, it was b#######.” He continued, “We don’t need to talk about something that just didn’t happen. So I just decided to walk away from the show. I just decided to end it. People said that I got canceled, but that wasn’t the case. I decided to just leave the show.”

Nonetheless, the pair maintained a friendly relationship throughout the years.

“I love Tisha. I’ve seen her then and now, now and then, always with nothing but love,” Lawrence explained. “I have nothing but love for her, and I always have.”

Check out the Tisha Campbell interview below along with the Martin reunion trailer. Fans of the show can tune into the reunion on June 16.