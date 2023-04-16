Tiwa Savage Almost Kidnapped By Low Down Dirty Thugs But Cops Bust The Suspects

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The failed plot was allegedly planned by the Nigerian artist’s new domestic staff, who’d been entrusted with her private information

The Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department in Lagos has reportedly arrested multiple suspects in the alleged attempted kidnapping of Tiwa Savage. According to The Guardian, the department’s spokesperson, CSP Oluniyi Ogundeyi, confirmed the arrests to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

”Yes, we have some suspects,” Ogundeyi said. “They are in our custody. They are about four.”

News of the attempted kidnapping broke on Friday (April 14). The failed plot was allegedly planned by the Nigerian artist’s new domestic staff, who’d been entrusted with her private information. The staff reportedly trailed Savage and shared the information with the would-be kidnappers.

Savage’s private security and the Nigeria Police stepped in and thwarted the crime. The singer’s team addressed the incident on Instagram with a statement. It read: “We can confirm that on Thursday 13th April 2023 there was a major security breach at the residence of Tiwa Savage. A number of suspects were caught and are currently being held under investigation at Alagbon Police Station, Ikoyi. Ms Savage and her family are safe and well.”

Savage began her music career doing backup vocals for artists such as George Michael and Mary J. Blige. After graduating from Berklee College of Music, Savage signed a publishing deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing in 2009. She eventually moved back to Nigeria and signed with Mavin Records in 2012.