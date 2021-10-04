TLC Postpone Tour Dates After T-Boz Suffers Allergic Reaction

Two TLC tour dates had to be reshuffled after T-Boz suffered an allergic reaction to smoke backstage at one of their shows.

TLC has been on a nationwide tour with Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony, to commemorate their hit sophomore album ‘CrazySexyCool.” However, fans hoping to attend the upcoming dates in two Texas cities will have to wait a little longer to see the show.

On Saturday (October 2) the group announced that the Houston show wouldn’t be going down that day and informed fans of the new date.

“TLC has rescheduled the Saturday, October 2nd show at the Smart Financial Center in Houston, TX to Monday, October 4th.”

Giving reasons for the postponement the note continued: “Due to extreme cigarette and recreational smoke being present backstage at a previous show, T-Boz suffered an allergic reaction. The group has always enforced a strict no smoking policy at their shows in an effort to prevent any health related issues for the group and/or crew.”

“All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date,” the venue confirmed on Twitter.

TLC then announced that a second date would also be rescheduled: “TLC has rescheduled the Sunday, October 3rd show at the Pavilion at Toyota Music in Irving, TX to Tuesday, October 5th. We are so excited to see all our TLC fans there!!!”

See you on TUESDAY Dallas!!!! 😊😘😊😘 pic.twitter.com/kqPzShmWIm — TLC (@OfficialTLC) October 3, 2021

T-Boz (Tionne Watkins) and Chilli (Rozonda Thomas) have been on tour since early September. T-Boz, diagnosed with sickle cell anemia as a child, spoke earlier this year about how the autoimmune disease affects how she manages her tour schedule.

“Early on, it wasn’t managed at all,” she said. “That’s why I ruined every tour and got sick every time.” T-Boz said she now works with her team to prevent any issues from arising.

“Everything is strategically planned out, as far as how long travel is, what days I’m off, and what cities we do or don’t go to,” she said.