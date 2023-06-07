Tobe Nwigwe Says His Nas Collab Is Greatest Accomplishment As An Artist

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tobe Nwigwe teamed up with Nas for a song titled “On My Soul,” which appears on the soundtrack for ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.’

Tobe Nwigwe appreciated his opportunity to work with Nas on a song for the new movie Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

The Houston-bred rapper reflected on his Nas collaboration “On My Soul” in an interview with AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur. Tobe Nwigwe exalted the song when asked where it ranked among his career accomplishments.

“The greatest,” he said. “The absolute greatest … It’s Transformers and Nas, both at the same time, collaborating for one project. It’s insane. I never in my life thought, coming from where I come from, that something like this would happen. It’s incredible.”

Tobe Nwigwe’s involvement in the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts extended beyond the music. He also portrayed a character named Reek in the film, which hits theaters on Friday (June 9).

Fans got to see Tobe Nwigwe’s acting skills in the Netflix series Mo, which premiered in 2022. But the 36-year-old artist told AllHipHop the Transformers movie was actually his first acting gig since he shot it before Mo.

“This is the very first acting thing that I ever did,” he said. “It was just incredible to be a part of such a massive franchise. I don’t think that’s the norm for most people who get into acting.”

Check out more of Tobe Nwigwe’s conversation with AllHipHop below.