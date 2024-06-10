Tokyo Toni, Karlissa Saffold & Tia Kemp Set To Wreak Havoc With “Aunt Tea” Podcast on Zeus Network 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Zeus Network unveiled the official trailer for the “Aunt Tea podcast featuring Tokyo Toni, Karlissa Saffold and Tia Kemp.

Zeus Network has joined forces with Tokyo Toni, Karlissa Saffold and Tia Kemp for what promises to be one of the messiest shows in podcast history.

Toni and Saffold made a name for themselves after reality show appearances with their famous offspring, Black Chyna and Blueface, respectively. Tia Kemp, the mother of Rick Ross’s son William, completes the trio. All three ladies are known for their wild internet antics and frequently go viral for their hot takes.

On Sunday (June 9), the platform shared the Aunt Tea podcast official trailer after teasing the series for weeks. The clip previewed some upcoming sensational moments with their guests ahead of the launch.

“This ONE is CRAZY!!” read the caption. “COMING SOON.”

Guests include Joseline Hernandez, Eddie Winslow, Momma Dee, Big Freedia and more. The Game also looks set to appear on the show, which could prove explosive. The Compton rapper recently dropped a diss track on Kemp’s ex, Rick Ross.

Meanwhile, the trailer revealed the ongoing tension between Tokyo Toni and Karlissa Saffold. The reality TV stars have been going at it since last year after clashing over their celebrity gossip takes. The pair feuded online after Toni went after Beyoncé and Blue Ivy, with Saffold defending the mother and daughter.

However, Toni continued the bad blood, going in on Saffold on a diss track. The outspoken duo clashed again earlier this year after taking sides on the Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion beef.