Tommy Davidson Says He’s Had More Negative Interactions With Jealous Will Smith Than Jada

The comedians said Will was jealous because he kissed Jada in the movie, “Woo.”

Comedian and actor Tommy Davidson has weighed in on the Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith marriage drama. He explained that he knows both celebrities and revealed one he has had the most negative experiences with.

He gave the exclusive tea to veteran journalist Allison Kugel.

Tommy Davidson appeared in the 1998 movie “Woo,” with Jada Pinkett Smith and said she was cool, but her husband seemed to be a little jealous of his wife. Now, with so much of their relationship being the talk of the town, he empathizes with the couple.

“When any personal relationship becomes public, everyone is going to have an opinion and it is one of the things that us as talents have to deal with if we get into that area, you know?” he explained, before dropping the bombshell, “I’ve had more negative experiences with Will than with Jada.”

One of the negative experiences he had with Will was finding out the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” wanted to punch him in the face.

“When I found out the reason [Will] wanted to fight me, and I didn’t know for 15 years why he wanted to fight me, it was because he thought that I over-kissed Jada in a scene [in the movie ‘Woo,’” Davidson revealed.

He continued, “Will was mad about that and I didn’t know anything about that, because they wanted me to go into a kissing scene with Jada, and I wasn’t going to do that when me and Jada hadn’t rehearsed that. They were saying, ‘We don’t have enough time,’ and I said, ‘I’m not doing it until she tells me it’s okay to do. I’m not doing that without rehearsing.’ So, they came back to my trailer and said, ‘Jada said to just go for it.’ I thought, ‘I’m not just going for it. I’m going to just try to make it look real.’”

“It was after that scene that Will came to me and said, ‘Why did you do this to me?’ I said, ‘Okay, let’s go outside,’ and Jada said, ‘No!’ I then said to Jada, ‘Then tell him to just leave me alone.’”

The funny man put the incident in his book, “Living in Color,” but before it went to print, he sent it to the couple to read and approve.

The former “In Living Color” artist didn’t want people to think his interaction was always weird … saying he “also had positive experiences with both of them, and they are both human to me.”