Toni Braxton Married Birdman Then Tried To End It Days Later

Toni Braxton secretly wed Birdman in August 2024 then filed for divorce two days later before quietly calling it off in January 2025.

Toni Braxton secretly married Birdman in Las Vegas last August, then filed for divorce just two days later, citing an “irretrievably broken” relationship.

Court records obtained by TMZ reveal that the Grammy-winning singer and the Hip-Hop mogul exchanged vows on August 8, 2024, before Braxton filed for divorce less than two weeks later.

The documents list their separation date as August 10. The couple, who first began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2018, have had a long and winding relationship.

They called off their engagement in 2019, later confirmed they were still together, and eventually parted ways in 2022.

TMZ reported, “Toni and Birdman quietly — and very secretly, obviously — tied the knot on August 8, 2024… the wedding date is mentioned in the divorce docs Toni filed 2 weeks later.”

Despite the abrupt filing, the pair apparently reconsidered. In January 2025, Birdman signed off on a motion to dismiss the divorce, effectively halting the legal split.

Braxton, 58, was married to musician Keri Lewis from 2001 to 2013. They share two sons. Birdman, 56, has never been married but has two children with a former partner known only as Tia.

The marriage and near-divorce remained under wraps until the court filings surfaced this week.