Toni Braxton Remembers Funny Wedding Request From Lil Kim

Toni Braxton stopped by Jennifer Hudson’s talk show and told a story about Lil Kim seeking a wedding singer.

Toni Braxton doesn’t think her “sad love songs” are appropriate for weddings, but Lil Kim disagrees.

The Grammy-winning singer recalled an interaction she had with Lil Kim in an interview with Jennifer Hudson. Lil Kim asked Toni Braxton to sing at the rapper’s wedding if the Junor M.A.F.I.A. member ever ties the knot, but the R&B veteran thought it was a bad idea.

“She came up to me one day, she says, ‘Toni, girl, I love you,’” she said. “When I get married, I want you to sing at my wedding.’ And I said, Kimmy, you don’t want me to sing. I don’t have any happy love songs.”

Lil Kim specifically requested the single “You Mean the World to Me.” Toni Braxton felt the track wasn’t appropriate for a wedding.

“I’m like, ‘Kimmy, that’s not a good song,’” she explained, citing some of the lyrics.

But Lil Kim didn’t care. She allegedly responded, “Girl, can’t nobody understand what you say, just sing the song.”

Toni Braxton also talked about her family’s plans for Thanksgiving. She noted her family will have their dinner together via Zoom since they will be in different locations this year.

Check out Toni Braxton’s appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show below.