Tony! Toni! Toné! member D’wayne Wiggins was rumored to have died earlier this week, but his family and group have assured his fans that’s not the case. According to an Instagram post from the legendary Oakland R&B/soul group, Wiggins is currently suffering from an unspecified health issue.

As they explained in the caption, “We wanted to share that D’Wayne Wiggins is experiencing medical complications. He is working through it one day at a time. We know how beloved he is by so many, and we are grateful for your prayers and concern. We also request that you respect the family’s privacy during this time.” The statement is signed by the Wiggins family.

The same post was included on Wiggins’ official Instagram account as well.

Tony! Toni! Toné!—comprised of D’wayne Wiggins, his brother Raphael Saadiq (born Charles Ray Wiggins) and their cousin Timothy Christen Riley) emerged as vanguards of R&B in the late 1980s and early ’90s, revolutionizing the genre with their unique blend of traditional soul, new jack swing and contemporary production techniques. Their artistic boldness in refusing to restrict themselves to a single style of R&B set them apart, as they seamlessly fused vintage sounds with cutting-edge studio innovations. Their catalog contains a colorful selection of soulful ballads and irresistible dance anthems that dominated the charts, with a dozen singles reaching Billboard’s Top 10 R&B/Hip-Hop chart between 1988 and 1996.

Their albums, particularly Sons of Soul (1993), set a new standard in the genre, bridging the gap between critical acclaim and commercial triumph. Tony! Toni! Toné!’s impact paved the way for the neo-soul movement and influenced a generation of artists, including D’Angelo, Maxwell and even recent acts like Anderson .Paak and The Internet. Their legacy continues to resonate in the music industry, with their commitment to musicianship and innovative blending of past and present styles serving as a blueprint for contemporary R&B and soul artists.

Rumors Wiggins was in hospice care or, worse, had died started popping up online in recent days. On Tuesday (March 4), people were tweeting things like, “Our brother D’Wayne Wiggins and brother of Raphael Saadiq from Tony , Toni , Tone is receiving hospice care. Have Mercy” and “According to sources, D’Wayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Toné! is receiving hospice care. We’ve lost enough legends the last past week so let’s keep him lifted in prayer.”

Another person asserted, “According to sources, including Miki Howard and industry insider @artemusgordon, Wiggins has been sick for quite some time, which explains why his brother Raphael Saadiq pushed for the Tony! Toni! Toné! reunion tour in 2023. Reports also suggest that his health condition is the reason we haven’t seen an official DVD release from the tour. Wiggins was recently assisted off stage, raising concerns about his well-being. Fans, friends, and fellow artists have begun sending their prayers and positive energy, as he is said to need all the support he can get.”

DJ Quik, who collaborated with the trio on the 1996 single “Let’s Get Down,” reposted the latest update and is helping spread the world. AllHipHop sends our support to the Wiggins family and all those who love him.