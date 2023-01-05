Tony Yayo Believes Tory Lanez Could Be A Target In Jail

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Daystar “Tory Lanez” Peterson awaits sentencing for his Los Angeles County case. A jury found the Canadian musician guilty of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and gross negligence in discharging his firearm.

The criminal case centered around the shooting of Hip Hop star Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020. Authorities immediately took Tory Lanez into custody following the announcement of the guilty verdict. Lanez’s sentencing hearing is currently set for January 27.

New York City-bred rapper Tony Yayo weighed in on the idea of Tory Lanez spend time behind bars. The 30-year-old Sorry 4 What album creator reportedly faces over 20 years in state prison.

VladTV caught up with Tony Yayo for an interview. The conversation included the G-Unit representative foreshadowing consequential trouble for Tory Lanez during his jail stint. Yayo even compares Lanez’s situation to other celebrities who have spent time in a correctional facility.

Tony Yayo: Everybody In The County Jail Will Be Talking About Tory Lanez

“It could be rough. People are not used to the conditions. You’re nobody. You’re just a number. They gonna make you feel like you’re not R. Kelly or Bill Cosby. They’re trying to make you feel like you’re just a number, and that’s what you are, just like everybody else,” said Tony Yayo.

The “So Seductive” rhymer also stated, “M############ don’t care. If you get out of line, a m########### will get out of line with you too. And then you’re more of a target. C’mon, L.A. County? You seen they put up his meal. ‘Yo, Tory Lanez in here.’ That’s the talk of the jail, and now everybody in the jail got something to talk about.”

Megan Thee Stallion publicly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the feet following a party at Kylie Jenner’s home. After two years of the she-said, he-said speculation playing out in the court of public opinion, the court of law convicted Lanez of all three counts filed against him.