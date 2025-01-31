Too $hort Shares Grief In Heartbreaking Videos After Brother’s Death 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Too $hort is mourning the tragic death of his older brother, Wayne Shaw, who was fatally shot during an alleged robbery in East Oakland

Too $hort has shared a heart-wrenching video in response to the death of his older brother, Wayne Shaw, who was tragically shot and killed in an alleged robbery in East Oakland earlier this week.

On Thursday (January 30), the Bay Area rap legend shared two emotional videos on social media. In both videos, Too $hort is seated in a moving car, using music to process his grief.

In the first clip, the 1977 track “Angel” by funk band Ohio Players blasts from the speakers. Too $hort silently nods to the beat, tears streaming down his face.

He captioned the post, “Real tears.”

In the second video, Too $hort listens to the Ohio Players’ 1972 track “Pain.”

Too $hort offered a brief but heartfelt explanation of his overwhelming grief in the caption.

“Ain’t really replying to a lot of texts or answering calls right now,” he stated. “I can’t.”

Hip-Hop Community Sends Loves To Too $hort In Wake Of His Brother’s Passing

Members of the Hip-Hop community joined countless others in the comments, offering heartfelt messages of support and condolences.

Fellow Bay Area legend E-40 wrote, “Sending my deepest condolences loved one Wishing you strength & comfort R.I.P. Wayne.”

Daz Dillinger added, “Condolences too short for Bigg Shaw, a.k.a. Wayne Loc. RIP A REAL ONE DPGC.”

Warren G sent “love and prayers to you and family homeboy.”

DJ Premier, Jazzy Pha, Styles P, Gillie Da Kid, Jazzy Jeff, Eric Sermon, Jermaine Dupri and many others left supportive messages.

According to multiple reports, Too $hort’s older brother Wayne Shaw, 61, was fatally shot at around 7 A.M on Wednesday (January 29) in East Oakland.

Shaw was reportedly guarding a marijuana grow operation when multiple suspects attempted to break into the property. When Shaw confronted the intruders, they shot him multiple times.

First responders rushed Shaw to a local hospital, where doctors later pronounced him dead. The suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle, and authorities have made no arrests.