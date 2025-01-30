Too $hort’s Older Brother Fatally Shot In Oakland Robbery Attempt 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Too $hort’s older brother, Wayne Shaw, was fatally shot in Oakland while reportedly guarding an alleged marijuana grow operation.

Wayne Shaw, 61, the older brother of rapper Too $hort, was shot and killed in Oakland on Wednesday morning (January 29).

According to multiple reports, the incident occurred around 7 A.M. in the 1200 block of 49th Avenue near East 12th Street, East Oakland.

Shaw was reportedly guarding an alleged marijuana grow operation when the shooting took place. Reports state that multiple suspects attempted to break into the property, likely in a robbery attempt, while Shaw was asleep in the warehouse.

When Shaw stepped out to confront the suspects, they fired several rounds at him. Officers responding to reports of the shooting found Shaw suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The 61-year-old was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle, and no arrests have been made.

Evidence markers and shell casings were scattered across the sidewalk in front of the warehouse and along 49th Avenue, KTVU reports.

Nearby, a Honda Civic riddled with bullet holes was discovered abandoned in the middle of the street at 50th Avenue and International Boulevard, which authorities linked to Shaw’s case.

The Honda’s owner told the outlet the vehicle had been stolen the night before the shooting.

Police are investigating the warehouse and Shaw’s connection to the property.

Oakland police are asking anyone with information to contact their homicide section or tip line.

Tragically, the shooting happened near “Too $hort Way,” a street renamed in honor of the rapper in 2022.

Too $hort has yet to address his brother’s death publicly. Fans have flooded his most recent social media posts with messages of love and condolence.

AllHipHop extends its deepest condolences to Too $hort, his family, and loved ones during this difficult time.