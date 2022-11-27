Too Short’s “Freaky Tales” Inspires New Movie

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A new documentary inspired by Too $hort’s 1987 single “Freaky Tales” is reportedly in the works. According to Deadline, the Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden-directed film took its name from the nine-minute song, which details Short Dog’s many sexual exploits. The all-star cast includes Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn and Jay Ellis.

Set in Short’s hometown of Oakland in 1987, Freaky Tales is a described as an “immersive” film inspired by Fleck’s experience growing up in the Bay Area, comprised of four interconnected stories each featuring distinct characters, real life locations and “noteworthy historical events.”

As reported by the SF Gate, crews began filming on November 14 for three days downtown near Telegraph Avenue and 18th Street, where they took over an abandoned shoe store. They’ve also filmed in a nearby warehouse and residence. The Oakland Film Office expects locals will see more of the Freaky Tales crew for the next few months.

“I suspect that there will be more to come,” James MacIlvaine of the Oakland Film Office said. “It seems like the entire film is being filmed here in Oakland, which is very exciting. Oakland’s vibrancy with these national large scale projects is very exciting. And very good for the local workers that are grips, electricians, sound camera operators, location team, and everything else that goes with a film shoot.”

In related news, Short’s group with Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and fellow Bay Area native E-40, Mount Westmore, is expected to drop their debut album on December 9. Check out their latest video, “Free Game,” below.