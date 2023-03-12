Toosii Accuses Police Officer Of Pulling Gun On Him: “You Was Dead Ass Finna To Shoot Me!”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“Mind you I live in the state of North Carolina! An OPEN CARRY STATE where I am also LICENSED TO CARRY.”

Toosii had what he says could’ve been a fatal interaction with police on Saturday night (March 11). Taking to Instagram, the Capitol Records signee accused a North Carolina police officer of pulling a gun on him.

“I did not pull no gun on him,” he argued in the video below. “My gun fell on the ground…no it was not in my hand, bro, it fell out my car.”

Toosii explained he picked up the weapon and put it in the car, but when he put his hands up, he said a police officer still brandished his gun without probable cause.

“You was dead ass finna to shoot me,” he told the officer, adding, “This n-gga said, ‘gun, gun, gun’ as if someone was finna to like, what the f###?”

The officer denied it was him who yelled “gun, gun, gun,” but Toosii emphatically disagreed. He accused the officers of being the only one who pulled a gun on him. Several officers join in the conversation and started arguing with Toosii.

Toosii wrote in the caption: “Mind you I live in the state of North Carolina! An OPEN CARRY STATE where I am also LICENSED TO CARRY. You would think officers are more trained for situations like this. Instead you get officer d###### who pulls his gun out on me because he‘a so in fear for his life and ready to kill an innocent man and take him away from his family!

“I’m in disbelief at how someone who could have went throhhh so much training could have honestly reacted this way… I could have senselessly lost my life tonight because some coward was too afraid and doesn’t know how to do his job [thumbs down emoji].”

The video cut off before the incident was resolved. He did ask the officers if they were going to give him a ticket for “dark tint.” And at one point, they asked his rapper name to which he replied, “Toosii.” It’s unclear if that helped or hurt his predicament.