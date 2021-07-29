Toosii Deletes Tweet Calling His Own Generation Soft

Rising Hip Hop artist Toosii is having a break-out year in 2021. The Poetic Pain creator got pushed as an Audiomack #UpNow artist, picked up a Gold plaque for “Love Cycle” with Summer Walker, and earned a spot as an XXL Freshman Class member.

Toosii was joined on the annual XXL magazine cover by 42 Dugg, Flo Milli, Morray, Pooh Shiesty, Lakeyah, Coi Leray, Blxst, DDG, Rubi Rose, and Iann Dior. Those eleven acts are viewed as potential future mainstream rap stars.

Even though Toosii is associated with some of the most notable up-and-comers of this era, he apparently sees himself as separate from the typical Gen Zer. He recently post-and-deleted a message slamming his peers.

“This generation [is] soft. Y’all would’ve ‘canceled’ Bernie Mac fasho,” wrote Toosii in the now-erased tweet. The 21-year-old, Syracuse-born songwriter was referring to the late comedian who passed away in 2008.

Toosii’s removed Twitter post was shared around the same time as DaBaby was catching significant backlash for his perceived homophobic remarks at the Rolling Loud Miami festival. It is not clear the DaBaby controversy is what inspired Toosii to tweet about so-called cancel culture.

One Twitter user quote-tweeted Toosii and added, “The real ‘soft’ ones are y’all like y’all wanna say whatever the f### y’all want without consequences.” Toosii then responded, “I’m confused I mentioned Bernie Mac, what is you talking about?”

i’m confused I mentioned bernie mac what is you talking about? https://t.co/b1Wnpf2528 — Toosii (@toosii2x) July 28, 2021

This was not the first time Toosii called out his Gen Z contemporaries on social media. In April of this year, the “Sapiosexual” performer wrote on Twitter, “This generation too sensitive for me or I was raised different.”

As people reacted to his deleted tweet, Toosii continued to promote his upcoming musical releases with the hashtag #TheManifestation. He has been teasing a sequel to the Thank You for Believing mixtape for months. The original TYFB contains appearances by DaBaby, Latto, and Key Glock.

this generation too sensitive for me or i was raised different — Toosii (@toosii2x) April 20, 2021

“I got tired of people using me, be loyal or you losing me” 💔 I can’t wait to drop tomorrow at midnight.. #TheManifestation pic.twitter.com/Q4ucjz3763 — Toosii (@toosii2x) July 29, 2021

