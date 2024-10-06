Top5 Squashes Beef With DJ Drama Shortly After Prison Release

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Top5 has put his issues with DJ Drama behind him. According to one of his Instagram Stories, the Canadian rapper “made it right.” He included a screenshot of himself on a FaceTime call with DJ Drama and thanked fellow rapper Bunso by giving him a “shoutout.”

Top5, who was released from jail on September 23 after his charge of first-degree murder was stayed by the Crown in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, had a public fallout with DJ Drama in 2023 due to a combination of personal and professional issues.

The conflict began when Top5 accused DJ Drama of being untrustworthy after Top5 signed a deal with Drama’s label, Generation Now. Top5 claimed that Drama didn’t support him after the deal and suggested that Drama abandoned him during his legal troubles, which involved charges related to the aforementioned high-profile murder case.

Top5 made his grievances known through social media, where he lashed out at DJ Drama, alleging a lack of communication and broken promises. DJ Drama, on the other hand, maintained his distance publicly, not addressing the situation directly in detail.

The tension between the two was fueled by Top5’s frustration with the music industry and his legal troubles, which escalated the beef. However, it seems the feud was more personal than business-oriented, with Top5 feeling abandoned at a time when he needed support.

In June 2023, Top5 posted a video of three masked men showing off jewelry that allegedly belonged to DJ Drama. Top 5 wrote in the caption: “For all you that don’t post my music, and don’t play my music 2023 your chains are getting snatched.. @djdrama come get ur chain back lil boy.”

A witness who claims he saw the attack said “A man messaged the betting group last night saying ‘Biiiiiiig fight at my club tonight lol. Man’s jumped dj drama and this guy is still GUSHING blood like 20mins later’ and then another man called me saying he witnessed it live.” Top5 later claimed DJ Drama paid $120,000 to get the chains back. Footage of the alleged attack never actually surfaced.