Tory Lanez Drops $50,000 To Help Families With Their Legal Bills

Rapper Tory Lanez is helping 50 families in Long Beach, California get their family members out of jail!

Tory Lanez continues his giving spree in the United States, with another amazing charitable act.

Last week, Tory came out of his pocket with $50,000 to help mothers send their children back to school in Baltimore.

This week, the rapper donated $50,000 to help several families in Long Beach, California raise money to bail out their loved ones.

Tory Lanez popped up at a company called Unite The People, which offers legal services to disadvantaged people trying to help their loved ones battle with legal issues.

He gave $1,000 to 50 families, who will use the money to help bail their loved ones out of jail. The rapper admitted he was almost moved to tears upon hearing the stories of some of the people he was helping.

“This whole 2 hours of this process…I had to hold back the tears just feeling the pain in some of these people,” Tory Lanez revealed.

Tory Lanez is not unfamiliar with Unite The People.

According to TMZ, he’s been a board member of the company for the last two years.