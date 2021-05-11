Tory Lanez Accused Of Attacking ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Prince Michael Harty Again

Once again, there are reports of Tory Lanez allegedly assaulting Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Prince Michael Harty. The two men have been engaged in a feud for years that reportedly included other violent encounters.

According to TMZ, Harty told police he was hit in the face while partying at Vendôme Club in Miami Beach, Florida last week. Tory Lanez is said to be the named suspect in a police report about the alleged battery.

The entertainment news website writes:

[Harty] was hanging out with NFL star Malcolm Butler, when he noticed some guys staring at them. We’re told the DJs and hosts made it well known Prince and Malcolm were in the building, and when Butler left Prince alone in their section, Tory came up with his entourage and allegedly threw the punch, leaving Prince with a massive headache and a swollen mouth.

However, representatives for Lanez told TMZ the incident never happened and the “Luv” performer did not come in contact with Harty at the location. Plus, Lanez’s team claimed there is no video nor witnesses that back up the party promoter’s accusations.

Tory Lanez’s rep also suggested Prince Michael Harty is “obsessed” with the Canadian singer/rapper. A similar situation supposedly took place in 2019 which led to Harty suing Lanez for allegedly attacking him at Miami’s LIV nightclub.

At the time, LIV released the following statement, “Last night our security broke up an altercation between Love and Hip Hop’s Prince and Tory Lanez. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards violence and both parties were immediately asked to leave the venue.”

Tory Lanez is already facing 22 years and 8 months in state prison for the July 2020 shooting incident in Hollywood Hills, California involving Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston-bred rapstress called out Lanez as the person who caused her to suffer gunshot wounds in her feet following a function at Kylie Jenner’s home.

Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) with assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Tory Lanez recently took to social media to declare his apathy towards any public backlash directed at him. The 28-year-old Daystar album creator tweeted, “I don’t care about repairing an image that people tried to smear and couldn’t.”