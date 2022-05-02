The celebrity stylist said he wanted to fight the Canadian artist.

Megan thee Stallion’s hairstylist and friend Jonathan Wright claims Tory Lanez definitely shot the Grammy Award-winner in 2020 after a party in the Hollywood Hills.

According to an interview he did with “Beyond The Chair” podcast, hairdresser to the stars Jonathan Wright said the chart-topping contacted him directly after the shooting to facilitate a pay-off.

The man said he was so angry with Tory Lanez that at one point, he wanted to put his hands on him.

He said, “The n##ga DM’ed me! I’m like ‘Yo, you went the wrong way,'” Jonathan Wright said.

Jonathan Wright said that when he first heard about the shooting incident, where Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan thee Stallion in her feet, he “wanted to beat Tory ass.”

“And still to this day, if he run up its done up,” Wright promised.

When asked “why do people think it didn’t happen,” he assured the hosts, “Oh, it happened.”

“It happened. It ain’t no fake,” Wright said. “When you doing court s##t, stuff prolongs, and it takes time. It might die down; it might come back to life. But at the end of the day, that’s what happened.”

After the shooting, Tory Lanez allegedly sent Wright an emoji. Still, he was offended because he knew what had happened to Megan. Wright recalled saying to himself, “You just shot my friend.”

When asked how he felt about the backlash Megan received, Wright said he didn’t feel any type of way and explained, “I’m right here by her side.”