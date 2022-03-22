Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back At Twitter User Questioning Injuries In Tory Lanez Shooting Case

Megan Thee Stallion urged people to do their research and to believe survivors, as Tory Lanez tweeted, “Protect black men.”

Megan Thee Stallion clapped back at a Twitter user demanding to see proof that she was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez.

“At this point Megan Thee Stallion is going to have to show us the bullet wound or something..” a user wrote on Monday evening (Mar. 21), referring to the July 2020 incident when the Houston native alleged she was shot by her then-boyfriend, Tory Lanez.

Megan Thee Stallion Says Check The Receipts

However, Megan Thee Stallion responded to the tweet, suggesting people do their research. “B###### like this have ACTUAL C## FOR BRAINS. Dick eating ass b######. My hospital records are public record the DA has made a statement… yall choosing to be dumb at this point.”

She concluded, urging people to believe survivors. “You better hope a man never assaults you and nobody especially women believe you!” she tweeted.

Tory Lanez Urges “Protect Black Men”

Meanwhile, Tory Lanez, currently awaiting trial for assaulting Megan Thee Stallion, also took to Twitter on Monday, insisting Black men need safeguarding. “Protect black men,” he penned a little over an hour after Megan’s tweet referring to her medical records.

He continued, “I don’t care what y’all have to say …. WE ARE BLACK MEN … AND WE MATTER …don’t wait till we are all lynched , lied on and character assassinated to realize they have removed all of our legends and role models from the conversation.”

Earlier this month, Tory Lanez took aim at Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend Pardison Fontaine in the lyrics of “Cap,” his new single.

“Only party that we know is next door,” Tory Lanez rapped before firing at Pardi a few lines later. “He would say something back, but he need Cardi B for that.”

While he failed to mention Megan or Pardi directly, he later clarified name-checking Cardi B. “Before my new song #CAP even drops TONIGHT … there’s one thing in the song I don’t want no one getting confused,” he tweeted. “I am not dissing @OffsetYRN or @iamcardib. That’s family.”

Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez are scheduled to return to court for a pre-trial hearing in April.