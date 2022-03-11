Tory Lanez continued his public war of words with Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine a.k.a. Pardi.

The controversial artist dissed Pardi on a new song titled “Cap.” The track leaked ahead of its official release on Thursday (March 10).

Tory Lanez took aim at Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend on two lines in the song. One featured wordplay involving Pardi’s name while the other referenced his work writing for Cardi B.

“Only party that we know is next door,” Tory Lanez rapped before targeting Pardi a few lines later. “He would say something back, but he need Cardi B for that.”

After the diss track surfaced online, the Canadian rapper/singer wanted to clarify his intent on Twitter. Without explicitly mentioning Pardi, Tory Lanez made sure no one misconstrued his lyrics.

“Before my new song #CAP even drops TONIGHT … there’s one thing in the song I don’t want no one getting confused,” he wrote. “I am not dissing @OffsetYRN or @iamcardib. That’s family.”

Tory Lanez is currently awaiting trial in an assault case. He’s been accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled to take place in April.

Listen to “Cap” below.