Tory Lanez Announces New “Free Tory” Playlist; Weekly Updates “Live From Prison” 

Tory Lanez announced his plans to feed his fans new music via a “Free Tory” playlist of tracks he intends to record in prison.

Throughout July, Lanez has been dropping previously unreleased music recorded in the years before he went to prison.

Throughout July, Lanez has been dropping previously unreleased music recorded in the years before he went to prison.

However, on Wednesday (July 24), Tory Lanez announced he’s figured out how to make recording studio-quality music from behind bars. His Instagram account posted a jail call from Lanez detailing the plan.

“After about 20-something to 30-something f###-ups and mistakes, me and my engineer have finally figure out how to record music over the jail phone and still keep the quality as professional as I had it on the street,” he explained. “It’s over. I done cracked the f###### code, man. This means that not even these prison walls can stop me from dropping new music. It’s crazy!”

The Ontario, Canada native continued, revealing a new “Free Tory” playlist. According to Tory Lanez, the playlist will be updated weekly “with new music that I’m recording from prison in real time.”

He added, “This is the first of its kind and although God has already shown me that this moment is only temporary , it speaks testimony to the fact that no matter where they put me they can’t lock down my spirit, my ambition, my soul my passion nor my destiny!”

The “Prison Tapes” are due this Friday (July 26).

Meanwhile, on X (Twitter), Tory Lanez fans were busy nominating him as a “10/10” rapper and singer.

“I can show you better than I can tell you,” the Tory Lanez account replied. “This Friday LIVE FROM PRISON!!!!”