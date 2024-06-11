Tory Lanez Ditched By Wife Who Files For Divorce After Less Than 1 Year Of Marriage 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez’s wife is seeking to end their brief marriage after filing for divorce and custody of their seven-year-old son.

The incarcerated rapper’s brief marriage is coming to an end, according to TMZ. Chassagne filed to divorce Tory Lanez last week. The couple have been married for less than 12 months, per court documents obtained by the outlet.

Lanez and Chassagne tied the knot on June 25, 2023, three months before the singer and rapper began his 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Chassagne cited irreconcilable differences as her reason for the split. She also asked the court for legal and physical custody of their seven-year-old son Kai. The little boy accompanied his father on several court appearances last year.

Lanez has been spending time with his son behind bars and reportedly spent two weekends in a row with him earlier this year. On each occasion, they spent four to five hours playing games on both Saturday and Sunday.

Last August, Tory Lanez requested bail while appealing his conviction, hoping a judge would allow him to live with Chassagne and their son while his legal team appealed. However, in September, Judge David Herriford denied Lanez’s motion for bail.

Lanez filed a new appeal in February, and the prosecution has until June 27 to reply. If his appeal fails, Lanez will remain behind bars until at least September 2029, when he becomes eligible for parole.