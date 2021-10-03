Tory Lanez Donates Life Saving Supplies To Haitian Immigrants At Texas Border

Rapper Tory Lanez decided to head down to Texas, where he helped hand out supplies to Haitians who are seeking asylum in the United States!

Rap star Tory Lanez continues his streak of charitable giving to those in need.

The rapper took time out of his busy schedule to head to Del Rio, Texas, to witness the Haitian border crisis first hand.

According to reports, up to 30,000 Haitians, who fled their native country for South America, have been detained or expelled from the United States.

The Haitian migrants fled the island for various reasons, including devastating earthquakes, hurricanes, and political instability, after President Jovenel Moise was assassinated by mercenaries on July 7th, 2021.

Images of white border patrol agents on horseback corraling black Haitians and using what appeared to be whips also sparked widespread outrage.

So far, the Biden administration has sent 2,000 Haitians back to the country, while another 8,000 have been expelled to Mexico.

According to reports, about 12,000 migrants are still lingering at the border seeking asylum in the United States.

Tory Lanez popped up to a chaotic scene, but he was still undeterred. The Canadian brought about $50,000 worth of supplies for those still being detained in a camp.

Tory handed out blankets, towels, and other supplies to help the refugees, whose futures remain in limbo.

Last month in September, Tory Lanez popped up in Baltimore, where he went to a local Target and spent $50,000 purchasing clothes for the needy and less fortunate.

The rapper also gave out $50,000 to Unite The People to assist several families in Long Beach, California, gather funds to bail out their loved ones.