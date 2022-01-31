Tory Lanez Defends Chris Brown Amid Rape Accusation: “Let Him Be Great”

Tory Lanez has defended his friend Chris Brown after he was accused of rape, calling the allegations “some fake sh*t to drag him down.”

Tory Lanez has spoken in defense of Chris Brown after the singer was accused of rape by a Jane Doe accuser.

“They really need to leave my dawg @chrisbrownofficial alone and just let him be great!” Tory wrote on his Instagram Story. “Every time he got some good sh*t going on.. or he start a album rollout here somebody come with some fake sh*t to drag him down!!!!! I’ve literally never seen the man be nothing but nice as f*ck to his fans and peers!!! Let the goat be the goat.”

The as-yet-unnamed woman claims she was invited to spend time with Chris on a yacht parked outside Diddy’s Star Island mansion. She alleged that the singer gave her two drinks, and after the second, she felt “disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep.” She claims Chris Brown then escorted her to a bedroom while she was “drugged” and “half-asleep,” where he proceeded to rape her.

Once the allegations surfaced, Chris Brown also used his Instagram Stories to seemingly address the situation, albeit in a cryptic fashion.

“I HOPE YALL SEE THIS PATTERN OF (lying) whenever im releasing music or projects, ‘THEY’ try to pull some real bulls**t.”

Jane Doe claims the alleged assault caused severe emotional distress and has filed a $20 million lawsuit against Chris Brown. Her attorneys told TMZ that she felt too embarrassed to report the rape.