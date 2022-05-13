Tory Lanez Drops Surprise New Song “Shot Clock Violations” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez said he will also be dropping a new official single later this month after releasing several freestyles this year.

Tory Lanez continues his Fargo Friday series with a fresh new track titled “Shot Clock Violations,” following last week’s freestyle over BIA & J. Cole’s “London.”

“Where did all my exes go ?” Tory wrote, teasing the first line of the song on Instagram. “Texting X and O Guess the call dropped far as our connection goes – Fargo 🧨🧨” Listen to “Shot Clock Violations” below.

Earlier this week, Tory Lanez sought out the opinion of his fans as to where he should go next musically.

“SHOULD I DROP A CAPSULE / ALBUM ??? …. OR SHOULD I JJST KEEP DROPPING FARGO FRIDAYS ??” he asked his fans?

While 15 percent of his followers voted for Fargo Friday and 16 percent for a capsule project, fans overwhelmingly voted for a new Tory Lanez album.

SHOULD I DROP A CAPSULE / ALBUM ??? …. OR SHOULD I JJST KEEP DROPPING FARGO FRIDAYS ?? — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) May 9, 2022

After dropping a series of freestyles Tory Lanez also announced that he has an official radio single coming this month.

“I’m going to release my actual single this month,” he tweeted on Monday. “Like the one for radio and all that s### 😈🥷🧨🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Tory Lanez dropped his sixth studio album, Alone at Prom in December 2021 through his independent label One Umbrella Records. The project featured the official singles “Lady of Namek,” “’87 Stingray,” and “Enchanted Waterfall.”

The Toronto rapper fell foul of the law earlier this month while flying out of Las Vegas airport. TMZ reported that Tory Lanez was stopped by authorities while attempting to board a flight. He was detained after a “large” amount of cannabis was found in his bag. TSA eventually released the rapper, and he was able to continue the next stop on his schedule.