Tory Lanez Temporarily Detained For “Large” Amount Of Weed At Las Vegas Airport 

Tory Lanez was flying out of Las Vegas when he was stopped by TSA after they found he was trying to board the plane with his stash.

Tory Lanez found himself in trouble with the law while traveling out of Vegas over the weekend.

According to TMZ, the Toronto native was due to fly out of Las Vegas airport on Sunday morning (May 1) when he was stopped by authorities. He was attempting to board a flight when a “large” amount of cannabis was found in his bag. Law enforcement tell the outlet that TSA discovered the weed and detained him.

Fortunately for Tory Lanez, they only held him temporarily, and he was eventually released. Though weed is legal in Nevada, it is still not legal federally, so he was prevented from flying with it. While an investigation is reportedly ongoing, he may escape prosecution for a minor cannabis offense.

Even though Tory Lanez missed his flight out of Vegas on Saturday, his schedule shouldn’t be too affected. The “Say It” creator was booked to perform at Drais on Sunday night to entertain the crowd for NFL draft weekend.

Meanwhile, Tory Lanez was back in the headlines this week after Megan Thee Stallion gave an interview on CBS Mornings. She spoke to Gayle King about the alleged shooting incident and maintained that Tory fired a gun at her.

After the interview, Gayle King expressed an interest in getting the other side of the story. “I would love to talk to Tory Lanez if he ever wanted to speak as well,” the journalist told Entertainment Tonight. “We certainly have an open invitation to him. We reached out to his attorney and we got the traditional ‘we don’t have anything to say at this particular time’ [response].”