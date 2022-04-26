Gayle King Wants To Interview Tory Lanez About The Megan Thee Stallion Incident

The ‘Alone at Prom’ creator is presently prohibited from talking about the case.

Megan “Thee Stallion” Pete’s sit-down interview with CBS Mornings became a hot topic this week. The “Savage” hitmaker spoke to veteran journalist Gayle King about the highly-publicized shooting, supposedly involving Tory Lanez, that took place in July 2020.

Over the course of her conversation with King, Megan recalled the night when singer/rapper Tory Lanez allegedly fired a gun at her feet in Hollywood Hills, California. Meg fought back tears as she told her side of the story on the morning television program.

Megan Thee Stallion expressed regret for saying her injuries were caused by broken glass as a way to protect an alleged armed Tory Lanez from approaching police officers. She also claimed Lanez offered her $1 million to remain quiet about the incident.

Some Tory Lanez supporters took issue with Megan being able to speak to the press about the conflicting situation. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier, Gayle King indicated an interest in speaking with Lanez too.

“I would love to talk to Tory Lanez if he ever wanted to speak as well,” said Gayle King. “We certainly have an open invitation to him. We reached out to his attorney and we got the traditional ‘we don’t have anything to say at this particular time’ [response].”

Tory Lanez Cannot Talk About The Assault Case Or Megan Thee Stallion

A judge barred Tory Lanez from discussing the assault case in public. He also cannot contact or mention Megan Thee Stallion. Superior Court Judge David Herriford recently ruled Lanez violated an order of protection by posting tweets referring to Megan.

Authorities booked Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) for the violation. He was later released on a $350,000 bond. The Canadian recording artist has always maintained he did not shoot Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez pled not guilty to felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison.

“We look forward to addressing Ms. Pete’s claims – including all its inconsistencies, discrepancies, and omissions – in a court of law,” read a statement attorney Shawn Holley sent to CBS Mornings on behalf of Tory Lanez.