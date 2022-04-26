Megan Thee Stallion Says Tory Lanez Offered Her $1 Million In Hush Money!

Did Tory Lanez really offer Megan Thee Stallion $1 million in hush money? The female rapper says YES!

Megan Thee Stallion is taking her legal fight against Tory Lanez to the highest levels.

She now charges that the Canadian rapper offered her $1 million to be quiet after allegedly shooting her in her pretty foot.⁠ This is the first time Meg has done a TV interview and she did it with the biggest – Gayle King. As you know, King interviews tend to lead to convictions.



⁠The Meg said Tory apologized and then put up the bread.

“He’s [like], `I’m so sorry. Please don’t tell nobody. I’ll give y’all a million dollars if y’all don’t say nothing,”‘ she said of the aftermath of the shooting. “And I’m like, `What are you talking about?’ Like, `Why are you offering me money right now?’ Help me. Like, and if you’re sorry, just help me!”

This all started in pure fun.

They were all at Kylie Jenner’s house and Megan wanted to leave. However, her former friend, Kelsey Harris and Tory Lanez wanted to stay. They were here with security but that didn’t help temper the matter. They got into an argument, allegedly, and Megan got out of the car. They convinced her – ALLEGEDLY – to get back in the car, but the fighting continued.

She said, “The arguing in the car is getting worse, and I don’t wanna be in this car no more because I see it’s getting crazy.”

“This was one of those times where things shouldn’t have gone this insane, she said. “He is standing up over the window, shooting. I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quick. … I was really scared because I had never been shot at before.”⁠

AND THERE YA GO!

Tory is under a gag order. But when they get to court, we’ll see.

As weI have reported before, Tory and his team are confident that they will beat the case. Not only does he say he didn’t do it, but they say that they have evidence and forensics to support it.

Time will tell.