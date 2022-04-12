Tory Lanez: I’m Not Talking About My Court Case On “Mucky James”

Despite previously claiming he will say whatever he wants, Hip Hop recording artist Tory Lanez is claiming he did not rap about his assault case in a new song. Many listeners believed Lanez did address the situation on his “Mucky James” track.

A California judge ordered Tory Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) not to publicly discuss his pending criminal trial. Lanez is also barred from contacting or mentioning fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, the alleged shooting victim.

“I am not talking about my court case on the song #MuckyJames,” tweeted Tory Lanez. “I see all these blogs trying to connect the two… and honestly I have more sense than that. I would not play with the court order or the judge like that … please stop that narrative.”

Authorities recently booked Tory Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) into custody after Superior Court Judge David Herriford ruled Lanez violated an order of protection. Peterson was released on a $350,000 bond.

The violation stemmed from Lanez subliminally tweeting about Megan Thee Stallion in February. “Mucky James” arrived after that court hearing where the judge reprimanded the 29-year-old performer for his social media post.

However, some of the lyrics on “Mucky James” seem to refer to Megan Thee Stallion accusing Tory Lanez of firing a gun at her in July 2020. Lanez raps, “I was at a high in my career, you think I’d come out here and [redacted]. And if you think I’d do that s###, you on some stupid s###.”

Tory Lanez maintains he is not guilty of harming Megan Thee Stallion. Prosecutors charged Lanez with felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison if convicted.