Tory Lanez: “I’ll Say Whatever I Like” After Addressing Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill & Kehlani On New Song

Tory Lanez defiantly defended his use of unapologetic “freedom of speech” after rapping about his shooting case despite being ordered not to.

Tory Lanez was freed from court earlier this week after stumping up a $350,000 bond when a judge found him guilty of violating a protective order in his case against Megan Thee Stallion. He was ordered not to talk about the court case but did so anyway.

However, his new song, “Mucky James” references the incident, and Tory says: “I’ll say whatever the f### I like to.”

“I was at a high in my career, you think I’d come out here and [shoot a b####?]

And if you think I’d do that s###, you on some stupid sshit

I don’t need to do that s###, my Haitian hoes gon’ woo a b####

I can’t let temporary b#### came out and ruined s###

They can’t beliеve I’m back poppin’, I’m out here doin’ s###

Hеy, Tory, stop talking ’bout it, I wish I could but dawg

I’m only human, sometimes that s### be gettin’ to me, yeah

Not one of them n##### that be fakin’ what he feeling, I’m gon’ talk about it.”

Tory Lanez took to Twitter on Sunday (Apr. 10) with a defiant message for anyone concerned with his lyrics.

“I’ll say whatever the f### I like to …. And feel no way about it,” he began. “We get so scared of how people take our opinions on these apps that we forget our own freedom to the thoughts we think . Have your freedom of speech unapologetically.”

Tory added, “Be true to yourself ….. cuz anything otherwise isn’t real or comfortable.”

He also addresses his beef with Meek Mill Kehlani on the track.

“Meek Mill, he used to be my dawg, he did some flaw s### to me

And when I brought it up, lil’ cuh wouldn’t even talk about it

Ain’t beefin’ with you cuh, I swear I’m more hurt than anything

I’m at this point in life where I don’t stress the petty thing

Sometimes I think ’bout Kehlani and how we ended things

When I express myself I know that I can choose my words lil’ better.”

Watch the video below.

Tory Lanez – Mucky James