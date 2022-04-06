Tory Lanez Says He’s Feeling “Amazing” After Exiting Jail

Daystar “Tory Lanez” Peterson is still dealing with a felon assault case in California. Fellow Hip Hop star Megan “Thee Stallion” Pete accused Lanez of shooting her in the feet back in July 2020.

On Tuesday, Tory Lanez attended a court hearing about the matter. Superior Court Judge David Herriford ruled the “Say It” performer violated an order of protection.

The violation reportedly stemmed from Tory Lanez posting tweets directed at Megan Thee Stallion earlier this year. The protective order bars Lanez from contacting or harassing Megan The Stallion.

As a result, Judge Herriford had Tory Lanez handcuffed and sent to jail yesterday. After posting a $350,000 bond, Lanez exited the jailhouse on Tuesday around 2 pm local time.

Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillion posted footage of Lanez being released from custody and entering a vehicle outside the building. When asked how he was feeling, the Daystar album creator responded, “Amazing.”

Tory Lanez just released from custody. He climbed in driver’s seat of waiting Lamborghini and drove off. Said he was feeling “amazing” pic.twitter.com/bKPvjH5Alp — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) April 5, 2022

Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion Have Different Accounts About The Alleged Shooting

Law enforcement officials originally arrested Tory Lanez on July 12, 2020. Prosecutors eventually charged Lanez with felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Lanez has repeatedly insisted he is innocent of all charges. If convicted, the 29-year-old rapper/singer faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison.

Megan Thee Stallion stated on several occasions that Tory Lanez was the individual that shot her that night in Hollywood Hills. In October 2020, Meg wrote a New York Times op-ed article about being the victim of an act of violence by a man.

While Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion continue to give conflicting accounts of the July 12 incident, the criminal case is scheduled to begin this September. Both sides have accused the other of launching smear campaigns in order to sway public opinion about the case.