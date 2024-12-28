Tory Lanez Fights Megan Thee Stallion Over “Abuse” Of Legal System

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion accuses Tory Lanez of harassment from prison as the pair’s legal battle reignites post-conviction.

Tory Lanez might be serving a decade-long prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, but he is still embroiled in a legal battle for allegedly harassing the Grammy-winning rapper.

Megan has accused Tory Lanez of orchestrating targeted attacks against her from behind bars via third-party associates, prompting her to file for a restraining order last week.

Megan Thee Stallion filed the request on December 17, alleging that Lanez enlisted bloggers and others to spread falsehoods about her, which she described as causing “severe emotional distress” and tarnishing her reputation.

In her request, Megan said Tory Lanez was engaging in “psychological warfare” and that she “sometimes wishes Tory would have shot and killed me, if I would have known I was going to go through this torture.”

Tory Lanez, however, has denied the allegations, labeling her claims as baseless and an attempt to manipulate legal processes.

In the latest legal wrangling between the two rappers, the legal team for Lanez replied to Megan, accusing Megan of “weaponizing the justice system.”

“When celebrity with millions of dollars and backed by large corporation disagrees with free speech or opinions, they weaponize the justice system, failing to understand that they are public figures, who voluntarily catapulted themselves into the limelight, unable to deal with the controversy and public opinions,” according to the filing.

They further allege Megan’s request aims to silence opinions rather than engage in public discourse.

This latest legal clash revisits the tensions stemming from a July 2020 incident in which Megan accused Lanez of shooting her in the feet following an argument as they left a Hollywood party hosted by Kylie Jenner.

Initially reluctant to come forward, Megan later publicly identified Lanez as the shooter. He was convicted in December 2022 on three felony counts, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and sentenced in August 2023.

Despite their acrimonious history, Tory Lanez’s attorneys fired back by insisting their client is “no longer a threat” and has had no direct contact with Megan since his conviction.

The court will address the restraining order on January 9, 2025.