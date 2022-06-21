Tory Lanez Films “City Boy Summer” Video In Megan Thee Stallion’s Hometown

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Back in 2019, Megan Thee Stallion released “Hot Girl Summer” featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. A year later, Megan accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the feet in Hollywood Hills, California.

“Hot Girl Summer” went on to enter the Top 20 of Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. The track also won Best Power Anthem at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. Fast forward to 2022, Lanez has now dropped his own summer-themed single.

In addition, Tory Lanez filmed an age-restricted music video for “City Boy Summer” in Megan Thee Stallion’s hometown of Houston. The “City Boy Summer” visuals feature an appearance by fellow Houston native J Prince Jr.

“This whole video was shot in HOUSTON TX 🌎🇺🇸…. S/O the real lemon pepper stepper @jprincejr 🍋🌶🥾and all the other ratchet s### we had going on,” tweeted Tory Lanez on Monday afternoon ET.

FARGO FRIDAY VIDEO ALERT 🚨 🎥🎞. https://t.co/Sc7YTwu0ka



(This whole video was shot in HOUSTON TX 🌎🇺🇸…. S/O the real lemon pepper stepper @jprincejr 🍋🌶🥾and all the other ratchet s### we had going on )😭🔥🚨



CITY BOY SUMMER VIDEO OUT EVERYWHERE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Watch now 👉🏽 pic.twitter.com/NKIzMU6REe — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) June 20, 2022

Was Tory Lanez Trolling Megan Thee Stallion?

With the ongoing legal issues involving the two rappers, some observers believe Tory Lanez used the “City Boy Summer” title and the Houston-set video to troll Megan Thee Stallion. Critics have also accused Lanez of using those types of agitating tactics in the past.

DaBaby bringing out Tory Lanez during his set at the 2021 Rolling Loud Miami festival similarly drew raised eyebrows from Megan Thee Stallion supporters. Meg had just finished performing at the same event, and she was a frequent song collaborator with DaBaby.

Tory Lanez consistently denies shooting Megan Thee Stallion on July 12, 2020. However, prosecutors charged the Canadian performer (born Daystar Peterson) with several felonies. He faces counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Authorities also detained the Alone at Prom album creator in April of this year. Tory Lanez was accused of violating a protection order related to the case. Megan Thee Stallion recently addressed the 2020 shooting, Lanez, and the negative response to her speaking out about the incident in a cover story for Rolling Stone magazine.