Tory Lanez Gets Final Warning From Judge To Stay Away From Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez appeared in court today in Los Angeles, where a judge increased his bail for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion after a party last summer!

Tory Lanez surprise performance with the baby at Rolling Loud in July is going to cost him some big money.

The Canadian rapper/singer is accused of shooting Megan thee Stallion in the feet after a house party in Los Angeles back in July of 2020.

The rapper pleaded not guilty to the crime and was released on $190,000 bail. Plus, a restraining order barred him from coming within 100 yards of Megan.

Tory popped up during DaBaby’s July 25 performance at Rolling Loud, just 30 minutes after Megan thee Stallion had left the stage.

Prosecutors hauled Tory into court today (August 23.) His bail was increased by a significant amount as punishment for breaking the restraining order.

The rapper was ordered to fork over another $60,000 since his bail rose to $250,000 for him to stay free.

According to TMZ, Tory Lanez’s bail condition was also modified to keep him from any event where Megan thee Stallion might be attending.

Tory was also given a final warning – if he violates the restraining order again, he will be thrown in jail until his criminal case goes to trial.

Tory Lanez has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Paying the extra amount of loot should be no problem for Tory, who claims he sold 1 million copies of his NFT album *When It’s Dark* in under a minute.

Earlier this month, Tory also went on a shopping spree and bought two cars worth $750, 000 – including a new 2022 Mercedes Maybach which has yet to hit the market.